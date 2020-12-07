Metso Outotec introduces range of overland conveyors for bulk material transportation

In any mining operation, material needs to be transported efficiently across the site

Designed for transporting bulk material in long distance mining applications, Metso Outotec says its full range of overland conveyor solutions provides economic and reliable material transportation for both open-pit and underground operations at the lowest total cost of ownership.

“In mining and minerals processing applications, conveying is one of the most efficient and safest ways to transport bulk material. It is often referred as the backbone of the entire process. The robust design of our overland conveyors allows for capacities of up to 20,000 tons per hour including over 5km on a single flight for a seamless process,” says Lars Duemmel, vice president, Bulk Material Handling Systems at Metso Outotec. "What is also important is that you can achieve power savings of up to 30% with the patented Energy Saving Idlers (ESI).”

“Thanks to our extensive process engineering capability and proven installations around the world, we are able to support our customers with complete end-to-end conveyor solutions. This includes concept studies and definitions for all types of terrains and route types with horizontal and vertical curves. Our expertise also covers post-installation services and maintenance, including a full range of accessories, belts and components featured in the recently launched Conveyor Solutions Handbook.”

Benefits of Metso Outotec Overland Conveyors

* Up to 20,000 tons/hour capacity

* Up to 30% power savings with Energy Saving Idlers®

* Robust and reliable components

* Flexibility to handle vertical and horizontal curves

* Fast installation designed for easy maintenance

* Lowest total cost of ownership

To find out more about Metso Outotec overland conveyors visit www.metso.com/products/conveyors/overland-conveying-solutions