Metso Outotec launches integrated planet positive in-pit crush and convey solutions

Created: Wednesday, 30 June 2021 07:22

Mining operations are impacted by declining head grades and more material needs to be moved from greater depths to maintain concentrate production levels

This affects productivity and energy consumption, which directly correlates to the mine’s profitability and sustainability.

To better meet these challenges, Metso Outotec is launching in-pit crush and convey (IPCC) solutions. The integrated solutions consist of crushing, conveying, and stacking equipment combined with IPCC planning and life cycle services. The offering has been designed to ensure the highest productivity, energy efficiency, and maintainability.

“With our team, technology, and services, we can combine and provide the industry’s strongest building blocks to deliver successful in-pit crush and convey operations. We are excited to launch our solutions that cater in an exceptional way to our customers’ operational and sustainability targets,” said Leif Berndt, director, IPCC at Metso Outotec.

Metso Outotec’s IPCC offering at a glance

The experience-driven IPCC planning services allow Metso Outotec to support customers with pre-defined study work packages that are in line with common study phases used throughout the industry. The team uses an integrated methodology to determine the optimal pit shape and mine schedule in alignment with system configurations, that utilise advanced engineering tools to increase the speed of project definition and certainty of outcome.

The key technology highlight of the IPCC solution is the Foresight semi-mobile primary gyratory (SMPG) station, which features the Superior MKIII crusher and patented SmartStation for optimal processing, allowing material size control and reduced wear, downtime and plant height. The IPCC solutions are part of the company’s Planet Positive portfolio with their improved energy efficiency.

Services are a key part and a proven piece of the Metso Outotec IPCC solutions. Life Cycle Services (LCS) for operational support are available. Connected analytics allows the equipment to be better managed by staying connected at all times and by reducing unplanned downtime. The IPCC offering also includes off-site and on-site assembly options.