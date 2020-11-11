Metso Outotec launches large-capacity primary crusher

Created: Wednesday, 11 November 2020 05:08

Metso Outotec is launching an extension to its primary gyratory crusher range The SUPERIOR MKIII 6275UG

The new crusher, which can be used in different types of applications, aims to provide large capacity with significant savings in CAPEX and operating costs.

“As a direct response to the market demand, we’ve designed a more compact primary gyratory crusher reducing CAPEX that is applicable to both underground and above ground applications for the mining industry. We think that we have achieved our goal and upheld the superior standards we are known for,” said Jim Bathie, vice-president mining crushers at Metso Outotec.

The crusher was born out of a need for a high capacity underground primary crusher that did not require a primary feeder, scalper and the associated infrastructure therein. Minimising the need for high cost stationary grids to control topsize underground was a requisite, and the large topsize acceptance was met with the UG design. Additional requirements for an underground crusher were the ability to transport the components down shafts with spacial restrictions, assemble the crusher with minimal need for welding and hot works, and the ability to feed the crusher from 360 degrees around the feed opening; these were all met with the 6275UG MKIII.

The 6275UG crusher’s feed opening is 15% larger than in similar crushers, while also reaching up to 30% more capacity than comparable crushers. Optimised production can be ensured with advanced automation. The up to 10% reduction in station height translates into a remarkable reduction in the CAPEX costs, reaching even 20%.

Additional benefits with the SmartStation concept

The SUPERIOR MKIII 6275UG is designed to be part of a SmartStation, where productivity and availability are optimised with sophisticated automation in each phase of the process.

Incoming material analysis is done automatically with VisioTruck, and Metso Outotec Metrics provides analytical dashboards and condition monitoring to ensure optimal crusher performance. A consistent vault level is ensured with automatic crusher adjustments. VisioRock and control system is used for wear compensation.