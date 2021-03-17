Metso Outotec launches Nordtrack mobile screen and crusher

Adding two new products to its Nordtrack mobile crushing and screening range, Metso Outotec’s new edition S2.5 mobile screen is a small size versatile scalping screen designed for small job sites and a variety of applications

The second new addition to the range is the Nordtrack I908 mobile impact crusher. Design of this crusher is optimised for the smaller-sized material reduction job sites, and it accepts different kinds of feed material from asphalt recycling to concrete crushing, as well as traditional rock crushing. The same base model with an integrated screen on the chassis, the Nordtrack I908S, was introduced earlier and it has been one of the best-selling Nordtrack units especially in Europe.

Vesa Tuloisela, head of the Nordtrack product stated, “I am very pleased to say that the Nordtrack range has been extremely well received by our customers. It has proven to be a flexible solution meeting different requirements. Nordtrack sales have been developing very well despite the pandemic; in fact, we have exceeded sales targets in some areas. However, we are always listening carefully to customer feedback. These two new products represent a concrete outcome of those discussions.”

“We want to grow our recycling customer base, offer attractive solutions for the rental business and for construction contractors globally,” she further added.

The product was launched in the Nordtrack Live room, which is Metso Outotec’s new 360° digital event experience platform. Live room features 3D demonstrations of the Nordtrack range as well as a wealth of information on the aftermarket offering.