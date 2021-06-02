Metso Outotec to supply Premier and Vertimill mills to Mapa Group

Created: Wednesday, 02 June 2021 09:06

Mapa Group has awarded Metso Outotec a contract for the delivery of key grinding technology to their gold mine expansions in Liberia and Burkina Faso

“Mapa is a major conglomerate working in various industrial and construction sectors. For us, good support, reliable project execution, and sustainable equipment and process performance are essential. Alongside the existing good relationship between the companies, they’re the reasons why we selected Metso Outotec for these projects,” explained Mustafa Bülent Karaarslan, COO, Mapa Group.

Metso Outotec will deliver identical grinding lines to both sites, consisting of Premier ball mills and energy-efficient Vertimill VTM-3000 stirred mills, each line featuring a capacity of 400tph.

Mert Katkay, head of minerals sales for Metso Outotec in the Middle East and Turkey, added, “We are excited that Mapa has chosen us to deliver the key equipment for the expansion of these two projects in Liberia and Burkina Faso. Previously, we have delivered the key crushing, screening and grinding equipment to these two mines.”

The deliveries are expected to take place in January 2022.