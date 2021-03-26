Nigerian port orders two Konecranes Gottwald Mobile Harbor Cranes

Created: Friday, 26 March 2021 11:59

Konecranes will deliver two eco-efficient Konecranes Gottwald Model 7 Mobile Harbor Cranes to Tincan Island Container Terminal Limited (TICT) in Lagos, Nigeria

The order, booked in January 2021, shows Konecranes’ commitment to helping customers and industries grow and transform so they run more efficiently, sustainably and safely.

Longtime customer TICT, a subsidiary of Bolloré Transport & Logistics (Bolloré), the largest transport and logistics operator in Africa, placed the order in anticipation of expanded container traffic in 2021 and beyond. The new cranes, which will be delivered in August 2021, will also allow TICT to accommodate larger vessels.

“Liner requirements are constantly evolving, increasingly requiring higher performance cranes with flexibility in cargo handling and twin-lift container operation as larger ships call more frequently at our port. Our experience with Konecranes equipment has always been excellent. We are pleased to add two more of the Model 7 cranes to our facility,” says Etienne Rocher, managing director of TICT.

“These cranes will bring the size of the TICT Konecranes Gottwald Mobile Harbor Crane fleet to twelve, giving TICT the capacity to reduce vessel port stay through improved operational efficiency. This order illustrates the strength of our long-term partnership with Bolloré, working with them at their facilities around the world as they continue to grow,” says Andreas Czwalinna, regional sales manager for Konecranes Port Solutions.

The new cranes will be operated by TICT in the Tincan area of the Port of Lagos, where they will handle containers alongside a fleet comprising of six Model 4, two Model 6 and two other Model 7 Konecranes Gottwald Mobile Harbor Cranes already on-site.

