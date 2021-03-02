Portable Power EMEA to increase efficiency with new global leadership structure

Created: Tuesday, 02 March 2021 11:06

The Portable Power business of Doosan Bobcat has announced a leadership restructure to streamline the performance of its products within Doosan Bobcat

Jan Moravec has been appointed as general manager of Portable Power for Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA). Jan has been with Portable Power for more than 18 years and is based at the Doosan Bobcat EMEA campus in Dobris in the Czech Republic.

Moravec commented, “I am delighted to be taking on the new role of general manager for Portable Power EMEA. Our business has more than 100 years of experience in providing superior products and services for our customers, with a great team of people offering the drive, focus and passion to continue this success. Our key goals for this year include the completion of our Stage V compressor range with the introduction of a new family of small compressors, enhancing our product offering for MEA markets and to continue to strengthen our dealership network and to fulfill all of our customer's needs in the EMEA region.”

In his new role, Moravec will retain responsibility for product and program management as well as taking on responsibility for sales, service, along with supply chain sales, inventory and operations planning and responsibility for the company owned stores in EMEA. Moravec will report to Lance Mathern, vice president of Global Portable Power.

As well as portable compressors for the construction, rental, quarrying and many other industries, the Portable Power range from Doosan Bobcat includes generators and lighting products aimed at the same markets. For more information about Portable Power products from Doosan Bobcat, click here.