Smith Power to distribute Bomag’s light compaction range

Created: Monday, 26 July 2021 09:19

With high growth expectations for its light compaction equipment range, BOMAG will distribute Smith Power Equipment in South Africa and selected cross border markets

Having taken over the dealership of BOMAG’s light compaction range in March last year, Smith Power Equipment has put in place a dedicated structure to take care of this iconic brand. Led by Stephen Peyper and Malcolm Edwards, the Smith Power Equipment compaction team believes it has what it takes to gain a significant share of this seemingly overtraded market where cheaper imports are also posing significant competition.

Peyper believes that the two brands, BOMAG and Smith Power Equipment will gain a significant share of the South African light compaction market. BOMAG is regarded as a world leader in the compaction equipment market, while Smith Power Equipment is one of the biggest capital equipment distributors in southern Africa, representing a wide range of premium offerings, supported by an unparalleled support footprint.

Smith Power’s distribution jurisdiction is pretty much the whole of South Africa and a few selected cross border markets such as Zimbabwe, Eswatini (previously Swaziland) and Namibia. “Key target customers for this range of equipment include construction/civils contractors, local municipalities and plant hire companies,” explained Peyper.

The range

Available from Smith Power is a range of BOMAG double drum pedestrian rollers, the BW65H and BW75 H. This is complemented by a two-model compacting rammer range – BT60 and BT65, as well as two ride-on roller models – BW 120 and BW 135. The plate compactor range includes three single direction models, the BVP 12/50, BVP 18/45 and BP 25/50, as well as the reversible BPR 35/60 D model.

“Our ‘go to’ product for future growth of the brand is the compacting rammer. It is generally a lucrative market here in South Africa, despite the influx of cheaper, low quality imports,” he added. The power-packed BOMAG BT60 and BT65 models offer maximum compaction performance and are the most powerful tampers in this class size.

However, he noted, the leading range in the BOMAG light compaction stable is the double drum pedestrian rollers. The proven BOMAG double vibration system produces uniquely quiet and smooth-running characteristics that ensure uniform surface quality. Compaction and surface coverage is outstanding with high centrifugal forces and excellent working speed.

Peyper commented that every BOMAG machine incorporates the compaction experience of decades from tamper to multi-purpose compactors. When BOMAG built the BW60, the world’s first hand guided double drum vibratory roller in 1957, the model became a milestone in compaction performance. The legacy is something customers around the world value and is the reason the industry places its trust in BOMAG.

Support matters

Key to the success of the BOMAG’s light compaction range, he said, is Smith Power’s support capabilities, a key differentiator to previous custodians of this brand in the local market.

“Our key differentiator is our excellent service and aftersales support regime. BOMAG is already a well-respected brand in terms of its quality and performance, but every product is as good as its support. Like any other brand supported by Smith Power Equipment locally, the BOMAG light compaction range will benefit from our strong support regime. That will be a key growth driver in such a cutthroat trading environment,” concluded Peyper.