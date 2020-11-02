Terex MPS unveils new high capacity wheeled crushing systems

The new Terex high-capacity, all electric wheeled crushing systems are designed to deliver and built to last. They are quick to set up and dismantle, as well as easy to operate. Their exceptional portable, productivity, efficiency and quality deliver real advantages over other systems in labor savings, power, maintenance, plant relocation costs and time

WJ3042 Jaw Plant

The Terex WJ3042 is a high performance wheeled jaw crusher plant. Incorporating the aggressive Terex JW42 jaw crusher and a heavy duty vibrating grizzly feeder, the Terex WJ3042 gives optimum production in a range of applications. Plant installation is assisted with hydraulic legs. Its compact size, quick set up times, ease of transport and simple maintenance make the Terex WJ3042 ideal for quarrying, mining, demolition and recycling applications.

WC1150S Cone / Screen Plant

The Terex WC1150S Cone-Screen plant is a high performance, medium sized wheeled crushing-screening system. At the heart of the plant is the 225 kW (300 HP) Terex TC1150 cone crusher with a modern automated control system. Its unique crushing action provides excellent capacity, high reduction & good product cubicity for the production of high quality aggregate & sub-base materials. A level sensor over the cone crusher regulates the feed to ensure the cone chamber is choke fed, essential for maximum production, manganese life & optimal product shape. The large onboard 6’x20’ 3 deck screen allows for sizing product from a single plant. Plants come with hydraulics for simple and easy installation of the plant.

Complete Systems

The WJ3042 and WC1150S are available as stand-alone plants or as part of a multi plant system with product conveyors for a complete crushing and screening solution. All plants and conveyors are designed to fit in standard containers for easy transport overseas or on the road; the entire system with conveyors can be transported in nine containers. Once on site, each assembled plant can be transported in a one piece tow. Hydraulic screen lift and hydraulic support legs reduce cranage and tools required for plant set up and relocation.

