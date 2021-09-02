Terex Trucks rebrands to Rokbak

Created: Thursday, 02 September 2021 09:18

Articulated hauler specialist Terex Trucks has rebranded as Rokbak at a digital launch event on September 1

The new brand represents the continuation of its strong hauling heritage with a future-focused vision. At the same time, the Rokbak name represents an exciting new future and reflects the significant advances the organisation has made in recent years as well as its new strategic priorities.

“Our company has an incredible history and a proud heritage,” said Paul Douglas, managing director of Rokbak. “Seven years ago, we became a member of the Volvo Group, which allowed us to make major improvements in every part of our business. Millions of pounds have been invested in improving our products, modernising our facilities, expanding our network, and developing our people. It has been a process of continual evolution. That’s why we feel it’s right to recognise this evolution with a new brand name to launch an exciting new chapter in our history. And we’ll keep investing to further improve our machines for our customers.”

The significant investments and improvements in the company’s articulated haulers in recent times have ensured they remain among the most robust and reliable machines around. Now, with their foundation in the predecessor models from Terex Trucks, the 28-tonne payload RA30 and 38-tonne payload RA40 from Rokbak are the most productive and efficient articulated haulers the company has ever made.

While maintaining the experienced design, craft and precision that are synonymous with the company’s haulers, the RA30 and RA40 deliver better fuel economy, lower emissions, improved safety, and greater durability. With a tough design that’s built to last, the haulers power through hard work with ease, boosting customers’ productivity no matter how tough the conditions.

As part of the Volvo Group, Rokbak has experienced steady evolution over the past seven years. In product design, the company has introduced Stage V engines for better fuel efficiency and operation for customers. Other improvements include a new transmission on the 28-tonne (30.9-ton) machine, the introduction of the Haul Track telematics, and a stronger focus on operator wellbeing and safety. In terms of sustainability, the company’s manufacturing plant has shifted to 100% renewable energy as well as operating within Science-Based Targets and ISO standards, plus targeting CO2 emission reductions.

The focus on safety has been emphasised in all areas, but particularly on its employees. Changes in processes at the factory have seen a stronger concentration on maintaining employee safety while simultaneously delivering high standards and low downtime.