Terex Trucks’ Stage V articulated haulers deliver optimised performance

Created: Friday, 12 March 2021 10:09

Terex Trucks has announced it is bringing its Stage V TA300 and TA400 articulated haulers, updated with an EU Stage V emission-compliant engine, to Hillhead Digital 2021

Both haulers now boast a reduction of up to 7% in fuel consumption when compared to the Stage IV engine. Equipped with a Variable Geometry Turbo (VGT), the new Stage V engine allows for faster response at all engine speeds and an efficient combustion performance. All of this helps improve operators’ efficiency while keeping the total cost of ownership low.

The TA300 and TA400 Stage V engine’s effective aftertreatment system uses selective catalytic reduction (SCR) technology, removing the need for exhaust gas recirculation (EGR). This way, no exhaust gas is returned to the combustion chamber of the engine, helping to improve efficiency and durability of the machine. The diesel oxidation catalyst (DOC) and a large-capacity diesel particulate filer (DPF) ensure the engine meets the latest EU emission standards.

“Introducing the Stage V compliant engine for the TA300 and TA400 is part of our focus on delivering efficient, productive, high-quality and durable articulated haulers, while keeping the total cost of ownership down. We’re excited about presenting the new Stage V haulers to customers at Hillhead Digital,” said Kenny Price, regional sales manager for EMEA at Terex Trucks.

Just like the Terex Trucks Stage IV haulers, the new Stage V TA300 and TA400 are equipped with Scania DC9 and DC13 engines.For heightened levels of operational safety and control, an engine exhaust brake is installed as standard; this also reduces brake component wear. The haulers also come with three-stage aspirated air filtration, which provides increased engine protection to lengthen maintenance intervals.

The new Stage V TA300 and TA400 engines are also linked to Terex Trucks’ Haul Track telematics system, which allows customers to have complete visibility and control of the haulers. They can access machine GPS location and tracking together with a range of downloadable daily performance reports such as machine hours worked, engine speed, idle time and system fault code alerts. This helps customers to plan maintenance more efficiently, maximises uptime and prolongs component lifecycles.

Visit Terex Trucks’ digital stand at Hillhead 2021

Visitors to Terex Trucks’ digital stand at Hillhead this year can learn more about the latest Stage V engines and discuss their benefits with Terex Trucks experts. This year, the exhibition will take place from 30 to 31 March and due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the event will be held online only. Attendants can choose from more than 500 seminars, connect with suppliers via live chat or Zoom and explore the digital stands of exhibitors.

The TA300 and TA400

The 28-tonne TA300 has a maximum payload of 28 tonnes and a headed capacity of 17.5 cu/m. The hauler comes with a maximum speed of 55 km/h, eight forward gears as well as four reverse gears. This increases operational efficiency and helps to ensure smoother gear shifting and thereby higher levels of operator comfort. In addition, Terex Trucks engineers increased the length of time between oil maintenance intervals from 1,000 to 4,000 hours. All of this means that customers can be more productive, achieving faster cycle times, lower cost per tonne and reduced carbon emissions.

The TA400, the largest articulated hauler on offer from Terex Trucks, has a maximum payload of 38 tonnes and a heaped capacity of 23.3 cu/m. It’s designed to meet the demands of the most extreme operations such as quarries, mines and large-scale construction projects. The planetary gear transmission provides smooth, efficient gear shifting for optimised fuel consumption and reduced cost of operation, via its 6,000 hours fluid maintenance interval. Ground level test points and a fully tilting cab, combined with an electronically raised hood, ensure ease of service and maximum uptime.