Titan sales 12 hookloaders for Hyva North Western Africa

Created: Tuesday, 08 December 2020 09:21

Hyva North West Africa has completed the sale of 12 Titan hookloaders to a global waste solutions provider serving businesses and municipalities with waste and environmental management solutions in several cities in Morocco

Hyva’s 26ton hookloaders favourable dead weight and its high lifting capacity is ideal for picking-up the loaded Compactor Unit for discharging the garbage by hydraulic tipping.

The hookloaders were equipped with a fully automated sequence control lift system which helps to save time and can increase productivity and safety, benefiting the customers fleet operation with peace of mind.

The fleet is fully supported by Hyva’s local and regional customer service team in Casablanca which is also home to dedicated regional installation repair and technical application engineering team. The local office is able to respond very quickly to the aftermarket needs and stocked spares to assist its customers and end-user.

Youssef Hachama from Hyva Maroc explained, “This is a sizeable order from a global company for an important waste handling project in Morocco. The number of engineers on the road and our application support team make a big difference to us, we are more reliable and able to provide a better-quality service to our customers. In addition to the supply of hookloaders, it has allowed us to remind the market of Hyva’s capability to supply other related equipment – cranes, skiploaders, mobile compactors and transfer station equipment – to waste handling projects. This is a great success story for Hyva North West Africa.”