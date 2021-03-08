Burkina Faso: Tropic Mining & Quarry modernise machine fleet with second Rockster crusher

Based in Ouagadougou, Tropic Mining & Quarry (T.M.Q.), have been using a Rockster R900 impact crusher since 2008 and so, to significantly increase limestone processing, purchased a brand new R1100S closed circuit impactor in autumn 2020

Long-term customer satisfaction and high performance were two key factors which persuaded T.M.Q. to buy another Rockster crusher in Burkina Faso. The long-standing business relationship between Austrian manufacturer Rockster and T.M.Q. has been sincere and consistent from the very start.

The team at T.M.Q., formed around managing director Al Hassane Sienou, specialise in mining and quarrying. Rockster impactors are mainly used to crush dolomite limestone, which is later used for production of cement.

R900 competently crushing for 12 years

In 2008, the first Rockster crusher was delivered to T.M.Q. who were enthusiastic about their purchase from the start. “The R900 was exactly the right crusher to start the processing business. It is very easy to use and maintain, and the performance is excellent,” said Sienou. Since then the business has grown and the capacities have had to be increased.

Larger crusher for higher performance

T.M.Q. decided to stay with Rockster and ordered another crusher from the Austrian manufacturer. “We are convinced in the robustness and longevity of these impact crushers and have therefore this time invested in a larger impactor from Rockster. Our new R1100S also has a screening system, which consists of a screen box and return belt so we can produce a perfectly defined final product with an excellent quality. We produce about 300 tons per hour of fine limestone 0/32 mm and can sell it to cement manufacturers very well,” commented Sienou.

Using their most recent fleet addition, T.M.Q. plans to produce 600,000 tons of final material per year.