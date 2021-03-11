Volvo Penta’s D8 genset engine delivers powerful and economical performance

Created: Thursday, 11 March 2021 14:03

Volvo Penta’s has delivered the D8 Stage II and Stage IIIA/Tier 3 genset engine with industry-leading power density, low fuel consumption, and low noise levels

How the economical diesel engine can add value to operations:

Industry-leading power density and a compact size

Volvo Penta’s D8 Stage II and IIIA/Tier 3 genset engine has been built with a high power-to-weight ratio, giving it industry-leading power density and an extremely compact design for its power class. It has been designed for quick, easy, and economical installation as well as ease of operation and maintenance.

Fuel efficiency

The D8 features state-of-the-art, high-tech diesel fuel injection and charging systems with low internal losses, contributing to excellent combustion, low fuel consumption, and an extremely attractive total cost of ownership.

Based on proven technology

The new D8 industrial genset engine is based on mature technology concepts that have undergone hundreds of thousands of testing hours and real-world use in a wide variety of applications across the Volvo Group. Volvo Penta engineers have perfected the design and optimised the D8 for the power generation segment, allowing customers to benefit from proven, reliable components.

Low noise

This 8-liter power generation engine has been developed to produce smooth and vibration-free operation with low noise levels. The lower noise emissions have been achieved by choosing more sophisticated fuel injection technology and by adding a top-of-the-line Visco fan clutch. Noise reductions of up to 2.5% (compared to previous products) have been measured.

Tested to the maximum

To verify performance, reliability, and durability, the D8 was tested at temperatures of -25ºC through to 60ºC in real-world field tests with customers. This extensive testing ensured the engine functions with the required performance and reliability levels in all the applications, climates, and environments Volvo Penta customers operate in.