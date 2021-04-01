Wirtgen Group SA launches HP series pneumatic tyre rollers

Created: Thursday, 01 April 2021 09:46

Wirtgen Group South Africa has introduced its HP Series, a totally new generation of pneumatic tyre rollers from its HAMM brand

The new HP Series replaces the tried and tested GRW range, which was first launched in the 1960s. One of the key talking points on the new series is the operator platform, which comes with a first-class field of vision. As is customary with HAMM, the new HP series pneumatic tyre rollers offer a modern, spacious operator platform or panoramic cabin with maximum visibility over the machine and the construction site.

In this respect all models comply with the new ISO 5006-2017 operator’s field of view standard, which is markedly stricter than the previous provisions. In terms of machine design, HAMM is sticking with the proven asymmetrical frame concept in the HP series.

Another key innovation is the flexible ballasting, which comes as standard. With this feature, the operating weight is quickly adjustable to suit the asphalt type, layer thickness and application. Here, the HP series offers considerable latitude with its variable ballasting concept.

Additional ballasting of up to 17t is possible, depending on the basic weight. HAMM has also optimised the additive sprinkler system for the new HP series due to the profusion of special asphalts that tend to be difficult to process. High-quality compaction of these construction materials calls for sprinkling of the pneumatic tyres with an additive.

Waylon Kukard said, “Previously, the additive concentrate was mixed with water and then filled into a separate tank on the roller. On the new machines, the additive concentrate is simply filled without premixing. The dosage from the large additive tank with level monitoring can be controlled from the operator platform in various addition levels.”

“To resuscitate the economy from the current COVID-19 influenced downturn, the government has prioritised infrastructure projects. We, however, feel that we are still a couple of months away from experiencing this turnaround but the optimistic feeling in the market is a welcome change from the difficult years we have faced. As Wirtgen Group South Africa, we are well positioned to support our valued customers in line with our ‘Close to our Customers’ motto,” Kukard concluded.