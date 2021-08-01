Zest WEG gives motor users another efficiency boost

Created: Sunday, 01 August 2021 07:06

The WEG IE4-rated electric motor from South Africa-based Zest WEG will save on customers’ bottom lines and help reduce the load on strained energy grids in Africa

According to Fanie Steyn, electric motors manager at Zest WEG, says energy prices rising across the continent makes it the ideal time for the introduction of WEG IE4-rated motors, which will be available in the size range between 37KW and 375KW.

“Unlike many countries around the world, many countries in Africa have not regulated the use of energy efficient motors at the level of IE2 or IE3. Nonetheless, we have taken the proactive step of making the IE4 level of efficiency available to customers at no premium on the IE3 units,” said Steyn

Specified under the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) 60034-30-1:2014 standard, IE1 refers to standard efficiency and IE2 to high efficiency; the IE3 and IE4 ratings are for premium efficiency and super-premium efficiency motors, respectively.

“The efficiency of 96.3% on an IE4-rated 110kW motor, when compared to 94.1% on an IE1-rated motor, can save users significant expenditure in energy costs over a ten year period. Not only will these IE4 motors be more cost effective to run, but they have been designed with a number of new features that bring considerable benefits,” Steyn added.

Steyn emphasises that WEG IE4 super-premium efficiency motors meet IEC efficiency levels when running on 50 to 100% of load; efficiency is kept constant, which saves energy and ensures minimal losses through various loading points. The innovative frame design also allows maximum heat dissipation.

“Motor frame design plays a crucial role in thermal performance, as it is responsible for the outward transfer of heat generated inside the motor.Running cooler means that our motors have increased life spans, allowing Zest WEG to offer a five year guarantee on our WEG W22 electric motor range,” explained Steyn.

“We are excited to build on the phenomenal reputation of the existing WEG W22 electric motor range by offering an even more efficient motor that is truly “next level” state of the art in electric motors, having the same rock solid quality and reliability,” Steyn concluded.