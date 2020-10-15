Metso Outotec introduces on-stream analyser

Created: Thursday, 15 October 2020 06:31

Metso Outotec has launched its next-generation Courier 6G SL on-stream analyser for direct measurement of gold, platinum and other valuable metal concentrations from ore feed, concentrate and tailings streams

The new analyser enables accurate real-time elemental analysis measurement, which is critical for establishing efficient process control to improve process stability and maximise recovery.

“Agnico Eagle Kittilä has used the new on-stream analyser for flotation control and optimization since October 2019. Measurement information provided by the Courier 6G SL has enabled more efficient control of the pre-flotation circuit and helped to reduce gold losses,” said Lauri Veki, Metallurgist, Agnico Eagle Kittilä”.

The Courier 6G SL on-stream analyser builds on the Outotec Courier 6X SL analyser with a more powerful X-ray tube and measurement channels optimised for direct on-line measurement of gold and other elements from calcium to uranium. This makes it particularly suitable for applications where gold is recovered with other metals such as silver or copper.

The system can measure up to 24 individual process streams – each with an individually adjustable measurement time – to ensure optimal measurement accuracy and sampling frequency in even the most complex polymetallic flotation circuits.

The new next-generation on-stream analyser combines Wavelength Dispersive X-ray Fluorescence (WDXRF) and Energy Dispersive X-ray Fluorescence (EDXRF) technologies with a high-power X-ray tube for unparalleled measurement performance. It also features an automatic internal reference measurement for guaranteed stability under changing environmental conditions.