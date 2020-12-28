Minerals Council South Africa partners with Mining Indaba

Created: Monday, 28 December 2020 08:05

The Minerals Council South Africa has entered into a strategic partnership with Investing in African Mining Indaba for the Mining Indaba Virtual (2-3 February 2021)

The Minerals Council has long been a supporter, partner and participant in the annual in-person Mining Indaba that attracts many thousands of people, representing governments, companies, investors, media and other stakeholders, to Cape Town every year to engage in discussion and debate, and to attract and channel investment into African mining.

Minerals Council members will play an active role in the Mining Indaba Virtual, and support Mining Indaba with relevant, timely and constructive content.

Tebello Chabana, senior executive of public affairs and transformation, said, “As the representative of most South African mining and exploration companies, the Minerals Council is ideally placed to help shape the agenda, and to further our purpose of Making Mining Matter.”

Simon Ford, portfolio director for Investing in African Mining Indaba and Africa Oil Week, added, “They bring to the table unmatched expertise, a great network of connections and will undoubtedly be an asset to the event. As our host country, supporting South Africa in its efforts to build back a stronger industry is a priority for us. We look forward to addressing common challenges and engaging in fresh thinking together with the Minerals Council.”