Pan African signs agreement with juwi South Africa for Evander Mines

Created: Wednesday, 30 December 2020 08:09

Pan African has entered into an engineering, procurement and construction agreement with juwi South Africa to construct its 9.975MWac solar photovoltaic plant at Evander Mines solar photovoltaic plant

The construction is expected to commence in the Q1 2021, with first power expected in the third calendar quarter of 2021.

The Evander Mines solar photovoltaic plant will utilise bi-facial module technology to maximise its yield and it will be constructed on previously disturbed land owned by Evander Mines. The Evander Mines solar photovoltaic plant will provide an estimated 30% of Elikhulu’s power requirement during daylight hours and is expected to materially reduce electricity costs at this operation. Furthermore, the Evander solar photovoltaic plant is expected to enhance the reliability of the power supply during daylight hours and result in an expected CO 2 saving of more than 26,000 tons in its first year of its operation.

The total cost of the Evander solar photovoltaic plant is US$9.57mn, with a calculated payback on this investment of less than five years.

This solar photovoltaic plant further reduces Elikhulu’s environmental impact and is just one of a number of initiatives in the Group’s commitment to producing high-margin ounces in a safe and efficient manner, while investing in local communities and minimising the environmental impact of operations.

Pan African is also assessing the merits of expanding the Evander Mines solar photovoltaic plant in due course to provide for a clean energy feed to its Egoli Project, and of a similar solar photovoltaic plant at the Group’s Barberton Mines.

“The Evander Mines solar photovoltaic plant is integral to the Group’s purpose of “Mining for a Future” and pursuing ESG initiatives that go beyond compliance. This plant will be one of the first of its kind in the South African mining space,” Cobus Loots, Pan African CEO, said.