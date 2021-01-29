Mining Indaba Virtual to spotlight ‘resilience and regrowth’

Investing in African Mining Indaba (Mining Indaba), part of Hyve Group Plc, is set to host Mining Indaba Virtual on 2-3 February 2021 with speakers to address the challenges African mining has faced over 2020 but also the opportunities presented going forward

The overarching theme for this year’s online event is ‘Resilience and Regrowth: Adopting the New Mindset for African Mining’ offering a comprehensive agenda filled with cutting-edge topics and critical information from the industry’s eminent minds and most influential companies including four heads of state, Anglo American, Minerals Council South Africa, Exxaro Resources, Rio Tinto, Gold Fields and many more.

“We are excited to provide a world-leading programme for the global mining community, even though we are unable to welcome everyone to Cape Town. The agenda is full of actionable information and vital perspectives to help shape the industry and pave the way for innovation and collaboration,” commented Simon Ford, portfolio director at African Commodities Portfolio.

The packed two half-day online conference will feature a high-level of expert-led discussions, presidential keynotes and multi-stakeholder strategic conversations. The conference will cover thought-provoking topics including ESG investing in a Covid-recovery world; harnessing technology and automation to help grow economies; government and private sector collaboration on resilience and resourcing of African minerals; the rise of gold in the pandemic and exploration of the role of PGMs, battery metals and rare earths in the energy transition. The conference will also feature a ten-minute conversation with Mark Cutifani, chief executive of Anglo American, and Andrew Lane, senior partner at Deloitte, discussing how resilience is shaping the performance of mining companies.

This free to attend online conference is CPD certified, meaning attendance counts towards professional development. For more information about the programme, visit the website here.

The online conference is supported by major industry names including Anglo American, Minerals Council South Africa, Sibanye-Stillwater, Exxaro Resources, Standard Bank, Rio Tinto, PAC Capital, Trafigura, Absa, Vedanta, Vivo Energy, Centric, Investec, Deloitte, White & Case and Webber Wentzel.