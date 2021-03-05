Terex Finlay launches mammoth LJ-130 hybrid jaw crusher

The Terex Finlay LJ-130 hybrid jaw crusher is the largest mobile jaw crusher in the company's range and has been developed for large-scale quarry and mining operations. The machine can operate as standalone primary crusher or integrated into a mobile or static crushing and screening plant

The machine incorporates a Terex 1300 x 1000mm (51” x 39”) high performance electrically-driven single toggle jaw chamber. The large chamber inlet opening has been engineered to accept the coarsest feed including large boulders in the feed material, and the chamber cavity depth of 2.3m (7' 5") provides high reduction ratios and maintains an efficient material flow through the plant.

The machine features a 13.5m³ (17.64yd³) hopper with an integrated pan feeder and heavy duty VGF feeder with automatic power monitoring to regulate and automatically increase or decrease material flow to prevent overload and ensure continuous choke feeding of the jaw chamber for optimum and uninterrupted productivity.

The machine can be powered either by the integrated 500kVA genset powerpack configuration or connected to an external power source. Both power options provide operators with significant power, servicing and maintenance cost savings in direct comparison to a diesel/ hydraulic powered plant.

When operated using the onboard genset the integrated alternator generates sufficient energy that can be used to power downstream screening plants or stockpile conveyors further improving overall fuel consumption and efficiencies of production trains.

“The LJ-130 hybrid jaw crusher has been developed to provide a robust and powerful mobile solution for operators seeking a highly productive machine for the most demanding and coarsest hard rock and ore applications. The Terex 5139 crusher is the largest jaw chamber we put on our tracked plants in terms of depth, width and length. The large cavity volume enables more material to be processed along the full length of the chamber, maximising productivity even with the coarsest unprepared material at the primary crushing stage. For ease of transportation the machine has been engineered with a compact operational footprint and can be split down into two transportable components without the need for heavy crane assistance on site for setting up, tearing down and transporting between locations. The LJ-130 jaw crusher is perfectly complemented by our existing C-1554 cone crusher and large capacity screens such as our 984 horizontal and 696 inclined screeners models for operators looking large capacity mobile crushing and screening train solutions,” said Alan Witherow, Terex Finlay, lead technical support and product manager.

Key features:

• The plant’s electrically-driven power systems provide significant cost advantages and environmental efficiencies.

• The large feed width and gape enables the crusher to accept larger and coarser material, reducing the need for hammering of oversized product in the virgin feed material.

• Automatic variable speed VGF ensures continuous choke feeding of the crushing chamber for optimal productivity.

• High powered electric drive ensures precise chamber controls and reverse functionality for clearing blockages and assisting in construction demolition, asphalt and recycling applications.

• T-Link telematics hardware and software along with free seven year data subscription are fitted and installed as standard.