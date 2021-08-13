Schneider Electric and AVEVA support sustainability initiatives of mining companies

Schneider Electric, a leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, and AVEVA, a specialist in industrial software has announced that their combined technology offerings are supporting the sustainability initiatives of mining companies in four key pillars: energy efficiency, yield improvement, low greenhouse emission technology adoption, and new green processes

Global decarbonisation is heavily reliant on the sustainable production of minerals and commodities. A thriving and healthy mining and metals sector is crucial for the global economy and to support the innovation of new technologies and materials needed for climate change reduction, environment protection, and the circular economy.

Schneider Electric and AVEVA are providing the tools required by organisations to make informed decisions that will empower people across the mining, minerals, and metals value chains to be more strategic in their choices based on sound advice with sustainability in mind.

Ben Kirkwood, senior research manager, IDC Energy Insights - WW Mining, stated, “Efforts to hit sustainability targets and gain greater visibility and control over operations will enable corporate insight and action relating to energy, water usage, and management of the operational environment. IDC’s global analysis of the revenue growth and profitability of industrial companies shows that those with a committed and ongoing sustainability-based strategy combined with a long-term, funded, digital transformation agenda considerably outperform their competitors.”

Digitalisation underpins mining and metals sustainability

The IDC Technology Spotlight also reinforces the fact that as the industry continues to experience backlash from its perceived stagnant position on sustainability, platforms with added analytics are enabling improved operational efficiencies while enhancing the visibility of the changes being made.

Martin Provencher, industry principal, ,mining, metals and materials, AVEVA, commented, “Increasingly virulent cyberattacks and a growing mandate for decarbonised minerals have further emphasized the importance of having high data availability and embracing a secure, cloud-first approach to visualise and contextualise enterprise-wide processes across global operations. The combination of Schneider Electric's energy management solutions, automation systems and services, and AVEVA’s Digital Mining Transformation solutions enable our customers to transform conventional mining operations into intelligent, resilient and sustainable undertakings.”

According to the IDC Technology Spotlight, Schneider Electric’s EcoStruxure platform combined with AVEVA’s Digital Mining and Metals Transformation solutions can provide the operational and organisational insight required to make sustainable operations and improved decisions through the collection and analysis of data.