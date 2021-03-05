TOMRA Sorting Mining launches TOMRA ACT user interface

TOMRA has introduced the TOMRA ACT user interface, together with a new image processing pipeline and additional process data for TOMRA Insight, enabling improvements in the overall sorting process for greater productivity and profitability

The new TOMRA ACT graphical user interface (UI) heralds a fundamental change in the way customers interact with their machines, making it extremely easy to control the work flow in their sorting process with simple, intuitive, touch gestures and actions on the screen.

TOMRA ACT aims to provide sorting information and real-time process data at a glance through easy-to-understand graphics. With this clear information, the operator is able to better monitor the sorting process and make fast adjustments at any time. The quick feedback on the machine performance and throughput enables them to optimise the process, maximising productivity and efficiency.

Ines Hartwig, TOMRA product manager, explained, “With the new interface, customers interact with their sorters in a much more intuitive way and they have better guidance on how to improve the overall handling of the sorters. As a result, they will be able to improve the productivity of their sorting plant and the profitability of their mining operation.”

TOMRA is introducing the new UI on all its current X-Ray Transmission (XRT) sorters, and is planning to extend it to other machines in its offering at a later stage. Upgrade packages to update previous models of its XRT sorters will also become available.

Enhanced image processing: The heart of the sorter

The new Image Processing Pipeline analyses the data sent by the sorter’s sensors and cameras. This solution provides TOMRA with even more flexibility to adjust and customise the image calculations according to the application and the customer’s specific requirements in order to achieve the best possible sorting results.

The new enhanced image processing solution also collects detailed process data, such as information on particle size distribution of the feed, belt occupancy which gives useful insights on feed tonnages, or data relating to the health of the sorter. All these statistics are fed to TOMRA Insight, the cloud-based data platform, adding to the process information it has already received.

This enables customers to improve the overall sorting process further, taking fast action when changes occur in upstream equipment or in the material’s composition. They are able to better monitor and control their processes, the feed material and the sorted fractions, improving their profitability.