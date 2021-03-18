ABB to deliver electrification package for the Mozambique LNG Project

Created: Thursday, 18 March 2021 11:07

CCS JV, comprising Saipem, McDermott and Chiyoda, has signed a deal with ABB to provide com-prehensive integrated and intelligent electrical systems for the East-African Mozambique LNG field, which is expected to start production by 2024

With LNG capacity of approximately 13mn tonnes per annum, the current development will spear-head crucial economic and social investment for Mozambique.

Brandon Spencer, president of ABB Energy Industries, said, "Winning this project is a testament to ABB’s technical superiority in electrification technologies, as well as our highly skilled management and engineering capabilities. We are proud to be part of Africa’s economic growth story, especially Mozambique.”

ABB’s 26-month project will culminate in a significant installed base in Mozambique for ABB and will involve collaboration across multiple ABB divisions and regions, led by ABB in Singapore. Fourteen large onshore electrical houses (e-houses) or prefabricated electrical substation build-ings (PESB), specifically designed for oil and gas applications, will be built by ABB team in Singapore and transported to the Mozambique LNG Project site.

The company will also integrate its electrical control and power management system alongside 110kV gas-insulated switchgears (GIS), medium voltage switchgears (33kV, 11kV) and low voltage switchgears.

Johan de Villiers, global vice president of Oil and Gas, said, “We have optimised and customised our solutions to meet the specific technical and capital expenditure requirements of the customer. With ABB as the main original equipment manufacturer (OEM) for electrical systems, Mozambique LNG Project will benefit in terms of cost-efficiency, maintenance, service as well as upgrades and expansions.”

With operations in more than 23 countries, ABB is a leading supplier of automation and electrifica-tion technologies across Africa. The company is committed to generating in country value across the region delivering several initiatives aimed at supporting local communities and workforces, as well as those promoting collaboration, social inclusion, and the importance of education.