Africa Oil Week 2021 moves to Dubai from Cape Town

Created: Wednesday, 02 June 2021 11:41

Africa Oil Week (AOW), part of Hyve Group PLC, has announced that the 2021 edition of the event will be held in Dubai on 8-11 November at the Madinat Jumeirah

After careful evaluation of government guidelines and consultation with customers, the organisers have made the decision to move dates and location of Africa Oil Week 2021, which was originally scheduled from 1-5 November in Cape Town, South Africa.

Simon Ford, portfolio director of AOW and Investing in African Mining Indaba, said, “Delivering the event to the high standard to which our audience is accustomed and ensuring the safety and well-being of our attendees has always been our top priority. We believe that hosting the 2021 edition in Dubai will enable us to ensure that the event experience is both safe and premium for our customers.”

He added, “Though we are very disappointed not to be able to host our event in Cape Town this year, we believe that Dubai is the next best location. The country has demonstrated exceptional progress in its vaccination programme and has also led the way in safely reopening international events having played host to large-scale, highly-successful events recently that attracted business travellers from more than 150 countries, increasing business confidence and accelerating the revival of all major sectors in the country. As such, in order to allow our customers ample time to make travel arrangements, we have made the decision to move dates and location - we are confident that Dubai will be a safe and highly desirable destination to host Africa Oil Week’s 27th edition.”

The organisers have vowed that despite the location change, AOW will continue to be the must-attend event with Africa at its core, a platform dedicated to fostering relationships and driving transactions across the African Upstream. Africa Oil Week has confirmed the continued support from key customers regarding the decision to host the event in Dubai in 2021, including Total, Chevron, Tullow Oil, Eni, PGS and Fugro.

Clay Neff, president, Chevron Middle East, Africa, South America Exploration and Production Company said, “Chevron is committed to the African continent, where we have operated for more than a century. We are pleased to sponsor Africa Oil Week and look forward to this annual gathering.”

The organisers have also confirmed the participation of the leading Ministers of Energy and regulatory bodies from across Africa for the 27th edition, confirming Africa Oil Week’s position as the event shaping the future of Africa.

AOW will take place in accordance with the latest health & safety and government guidance and will reunite the industry under the ‘Succeeding in a Changed Market’ theme, as well as provide the leading platform to help rebuild the future of oil and gas in Africa.

