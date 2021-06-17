African Development Bank approves loan of US$99mn for Egypt's electricity sector

Created: Thursday, 17 June 2021 13:03

The board of directors of the African Development Bank have approved a US$99mn loan to finance the second phase of Egypt’s Electricity and Green Growth Support Programme

The funding is part of the bank’s budget support to the Egyptian government to strengthen its electricity infrastructure, which is expected to bolster the private sector and accelerate recovery from the Covid-19 crisis.

The programme seeks to enhance the power sector’s financial sustainability, governance and operations. It will also advance the provision of clean, reliable energy to drive green growth. Egypt’s successful reforms in the sector have led to greater private investment in utility-scale renewable energy projects.

Rania Al Mashat, Minister of Egypt’s International Cooperation, said, “Egypt’s Vision 2030 instills the sustainability ethos across all sectors. Energy and electricity are amongst the top sectors in Egypt’s International Development Cooperation’s portfolio, pushing towards a green reform. With 2021 being the year of private sector engagement, the Electricity and Green Growth Support Programme will contribute towards sustainable growth and job creation and catalyse the development of Egyptian private entities.”

Malinne Blomberg, the bank’s deputy director general for the North Africa Region, said, “The African Development Bank continues to actively engage with the Egyptian government and private sector companies to support the country’s medium-term development plan and economic reforms, with a particular focus on economic infrastructure such as energy, transport, water and sanitation, as well as industrialisation.”

In addition to the African Development Bank, Agence Française de Développement and the Japan International Cooperation Agency have also provided financial support to Egypt’s Electricity and Green Growth Support Programme.