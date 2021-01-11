Aksa Power Generation grows rapidly in Kenya and Sudan

Created: Monday, 11 January 2021 10:18

Aksa Power Generation, a part of Kazancı Holding, has opened new offices in Kenya and Sudan, a move that is in line with the company’s ambitious plan to grow rapidly in Africa

With eight offices in Africa, from North (Algeria office) to South (South Africa office), the company will open a Senegal office soon.

Aksa’s R&D facilities are located in Istanbul-Turkey and Changzhou-China by employing the highest calibre engineers and developing hardware and software solutions to provide world-class high-quality products. Being an expert in synchronised projects, Aksa's R&D team is the first in Turkey to develop proprietary product designs and Aksa is one of the first natural gas generator manufacturers in the world.

Aksa meets the power requirements periodically and continuously, meanwhile providing its clients with a remote monitoring system, which provides technical control and monitoring of the generators from anywhere in the world. In addition to the standard product range; Aksa also manufactures tailor-made products which can ensure the specific requirements of customers.

Aksa Power Generation aims to make new investments in line with the goal of being one of the top-three genset manufacturers in the world by 2025. In this manner, Aksa is going to take a large portion from the African market, eyeing an expressive market share in the long-run with its growth partners. Aksa has a good reputation, brand value in diesel gensets markets and finished lots of significant success stories in Africa.