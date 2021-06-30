Caterpillar expands Cat GC diesel generator sets with 12 new standby models

Caterpillar Inc has announced the addition of 12 new models to the company’s rapidly growing series of Cat GC diesel generator sets for stationary standby applications and primarily targeted at the global electrical contractor market

Available to order today, the new Cat GC diesel generator sets targeted for Europe, Africa, the Middle East, CIS, South America and Asia Pacific include an additional six models with power ratings from 450 to 715 kVA for 50 Hz applications, as well as six from 350 to 600 kW for 60 Hz applications.

Cat GC generator sets are value-engineered standby power solutions that simplify the specification process and substantially reduce quotation and delivery times while helping to meet the tight budget requirements of applications in this power range. Select models with commonly specified power outputs and configurations are stocked at larger Cat dealer locations for immediate delivery.

“Since Cat GC generator sets were first introduced last year customers — especially electrical contractors — have quickly embraced their performance, value and convenience,” said Jaime Mineart, general manager for Caterpillar Electric Power. “The addition of these 12 models better positions Caterpillar to address medium-sized standby power applications with dependable, competitive solutions.”

Designed and manufactured to Caterpillar’s exacting standards for efficiency, reliability and productivity, Cat GC generator sets are configured with an optimised mix of common features that deliver Caterpillar’s renowned performance and excellent customer value with a minimal footprint.

Powered by field-proven Cat engines and offering best-in-class support from the Cat dealer network, Cat GC generator sets are ideal for small- to medium-sized standby applications, such as health clinics, manufacturing, agriculture facilities, municipal infrastructure, wastewater treatment plants and other utilities, commercial enterprises, and office buildings.

The full lineup of Cat GC diesel generator sets now available across Europe, Africa, the Middle East, CIS, South America and Asia Pacific includes: 18 models with power ratings from 33 to 1100 kVA for 50 Hz applications; and 15 models with power ratings from 30 to 600 kW for 60 Hz applications. An additional 19 models from 40 to 600 kW are also available for 60 Hz applications in North America.

Every Cat GC diesel generator set includes Caterpillar’s standard two-year warranty for standby power solutions, while a suite of additional extended service coverage options is available.

They can be equipped with Cat Connect Remote Asset Monitoring, which provides data visualisation, reporting and alerts that are globally accessible through an easy-to-use web interface.

Caterpillar delivers innovative power systems engineered for performance, reliability and customer value. The company offers worldwide product support, with parts and service available globally through the Cat authorised service and dealer network. In addition, dealer technicians are trained to service every aspect of Cat equipment.

For more information about Cat GC diesel generator sets, visit www.cat.com/en_ZA/campaigns/npi/cat-gc-generators.html or e-mail This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .