Caterpillar introduces 31 new Cat GC gensets for electrical contractor market

Created: Tuesday, 05 January 2021 17:28

Caterpillar Inc. has announced the launch of 31 new models of Cat GC diesel generator sets, the company’s new range of value-engineered standby power solutions specifically targeted for the global electrical contractor market

Now available for 50 Hz and 60 Hz applications worldwide, Cat GC generator sets simplify the specification process and substantially reduce quotation and delivery times while helping to meet the tight budget requirements of the vast majority of stationary standby power applications in this power range. Select models with commonly specified power outputs and configurations are stocked at larger Cat dealer locations for immediate pickup and delivery.

The 31 new models include:

• 11 with power ratings from 33 to 400 kVA for 50 Hz applications globally;

• 11 from 40 to 200 kW for 60 Hz applications in North America; and

• nine from 30 to 175 kW for 60 Hz applications outside North America.

“The electrical contractor market is responsible for commissioning the largest share of standby power solutions for small- to medium-sized standby applications,” said Jason Kaiser, vice president for Caterpillar Electric Power. “We have specifically configured Cat GC generator sets with electrical contractors in mind, and we have now designed a product that offers Caterpillar’s renowned performance at an exceptional value.”

Designed and manufactured to Caterpillar’s exacting standards for efficiency, reliability and productivity, Cat GC generator sets are configured with an optimised mix of common features that deliver Caterpillar’s renowned performance and excellent customer value with a minimal footprint.

Powered by field-proven Cat engines and offering best-in-class support from the Cat dealer network, Cat GC generator sets are ideal for most typical small- to medium-sized standby applications, such as health clinics, manufacturing, agriculture facilities, municipal infrastructure, wastewater treatment plants and other utilities, commercial enterprises and office buildings.

The new models join the current range of eight Cat GC generator set models from 250 kW to 600 kW introduced in 2020 for 60 Hz applications in North America, as well as the 1100 kVA model launched in October 2020 for 50 Hz applications in Europe, Asia Pacific, Africa and the Middle East.

Every Cat GC diesel generator set includes Caterpillar’s standard two-year warranty for standby power solutions, while a suite of additional extended service coverage options is available. They can be equipped with Cat Connect Remote Asset Monitoring, which provides data visualisation, reporting and alerts that are globally accessible through an easy-to-use web interface.

Caterpillar delivers innovative power systems engineered for performance, reliability and customer value. The company offers worldwide product support, with parts and service available globally through the Cat authorised service and dealer network. In addition, dealer technicians are trained to service every aspect of Cat equipment.

For more information about Cat GC diesel generator sets, visit www.cat.com/en_ZA/campaigns/npi/cat-gc-generators.html or e-mail This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .