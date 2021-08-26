ECP launches new AES report Congo-Brazzaville 2022

Energy Capital Power (ECP) will launch Congo-Brazzaville’s first ever energy sector specific report, Africa Energy Series (AES): Congo-Brazzaville 2022, in the Q2 2022

It will outline the country’s COVID-19 recovery strategy and unpack its ambitious plans for the development of its hydrocarbons industry including natural gas development; environmental and social governance and the energy transition.

The announcement came as H.E Mohammed Barkindo, secretary-general of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries, and HE Bruno Jean-Richard Itoua, minister of hydrocarbons, meet in Brazzaville, the Republic of Congo in OPEC state visit.

Africa Energy Series reports and documentaries are the comprehensive guides to Africa’s emerging and established energy sectors. AES: Congo-Brazzaville 2022 will address progress the country is making in securing and growing its oil production and associated industries in the downstream sector. It will also highlight major players in the country’s oil space, while focusing on investment and growing the country’s oil and gas industry.

The secretary-general said, “We in OPEC are very confident that under the excellent leadership of the Minister of Hydrocarbons, we will be turning a new page between the relations of OPEC and the Republic of the Congo.”

As OPEC’s newest member and sub-Saharan Africa’s third largest crude oil producer, the Congo has in recent years indicated a clear shift in policy and opted for a more active approach in strengthening its oil and gas exploration and production capabilities by taking a seat at the decision-making table among oil-producing nations and aligning with their strategies. Efforts to boost the Congolese oil and gas sector also include two licensing rounds for hydrocarbon production with 28 blocks bidding between 2015 and 2018-19.