ENGIE incorporates Africa in its MESCAT business unit

ENGIE has merged its Africa portfolio with the MESCAT Business Unit under the leadership of Sébastien Arbola, CEO of ENGIE MESCATA (Middle East, South and Central Asia, Turkey and Africa)

Sébastien Arbola has also been appointed executive vice-president in charge of Thermal Generation and Energy Supply activities at ENGIE Group level, effective 1 February 2021. The enlarged business unit MESCATA, with headquarters in Dubai, the UAE, and regional offices throughout the region, will draw on ENGIE’s long term presence and experience in the region to keep accelerating the transition towards carbon neutral economies.

With this new organisation, ENGIE continues to simplify and streamline operations, and increase selectivity in terms of activities and geographical presence as announced when the 2019 results were published. Joining MESCAT and Africa is seen as being mutually beneficial, combining scale and expertise with deep market knowledge.

Sébastien Arbola, CEO of ENGIE MESCATA, said, “Enlarging our geographical scope will allow us to have a much greater impact on the markets where we operate and to better serve our clients as we accompany them in their path towards carbon neutrality. Our strategic focus will be on markets that are currently or potentially large, have attractive growth profiles and a transparent and stable regulatory framework. We will maintain a strong local presence to build up-front relationships with our customers and respond to their needs.”

In line with ENGIE Group’s strategic orientations, ENGIE MESCATA’s activities will revolve around four major priorities:

• Growth opportunities in thermal energy, mainly gas as part of the decarbonisation pathway, and desalination

• Growth in renewable energies

• Investments in energy infrastructure projects such as gas networks and cooling and heating systems

• Refocus of our client solutions on complex, high value-added offers in the countries where it already has a firm presence.

In Africa, the power generation activity will focus on the development of utility-scale generation in four countries: Egypt, Morocco, Senegal and South Africa. To leverage scale and resources, materialise cross-fertilisation and optimise partnerships as well as financing around the energy access activities, Mobisol, Fenix and Power Corner have been gathered under a single entity, ENGIE Energy Access, and will report directly into ENGIE’s Corporate Thermal and Energy Supply division, under the supervision of Sebastien Arbola.