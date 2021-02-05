GE to power West Africa Energy’s 300MW combined-cycle power project

GE has secured an order to supply gas power generation equipment for West Africa Energy’s 300MW combined-cycle power project in Cap des Biches, Dakar, Senegal

Under the contract, GE will supply two 9E.03 gas turbines, one STF-A200 steam turbine, three A39 generators, two Heat Recovery Steam Generators (HRSG) and additional balance of plant equipment. The 9E gas turbine is a robust, proven platform that delivers high availability, reliability, and durability at a lower cost-per-kilowatt.

Upon completion, the Cap des Biches plant will be the biggest power plant in the country and it is expected to generate nearly 25% of the power consumed, the equivalent electricity needed to power up to 500,000 Senegalese homes. The plant is expected to begin operations in phases, starting in 2022.

The project will enhance universal access to electricity and support the Senegalese Government’s target to increase its power generation capacity by proper utilisation of natural gas and renewables.

Samuel Sarr, CEO of West African Energy, said, “We are pleased to collaborate with GE to deliver reliable and efficient gas turbines to Senegal, aligned with the country’s strategy on gas to power under the leadership of President Macky Sall to develop the energy sector that will be critical for the development of strategic sectors of the economy, while actively driving localisation initiatives. Once completed, the project will also go a long way in reducing the cost of electricity in the country.”

“Over the last decade, GE has been building on a proven track record of delivering and commissioning power projects in Sub-Saharan Africa, and we are delighted to continue this trend by providing our gas power technology to support the expected renewables growth in the country,” said Elisee Sezan, CEO for GE's Gas Power business in sub-Saharan Africa.

“Cap des Biches Power Plant in Senegal represents another opportunity to use gas-fired generators as an ideal complement to variable renewable resources because they can change power levels quickly, turn down to low levels when demand is lower, and start rapidly. All of these attributes enable gas turbines to work in concert with renewables to maintain reliability in a power system,” he added.

Cap des Biches combined-cycle gas turbine power plant will be built by Turkish engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) company, Calik Enerji.