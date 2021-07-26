RTE and Nidec Industrial Solutions launches Ringo

Created: Monday, 26 July 2021 06:20

RTE, the French public electricity transmission system operator, along with its partner Nidec Industrial Solutions (NIS), part of the Energy & Infrastructure Division of the Nidec Group, inaugurated Ringo

Located in Vingeanne - Jalancourt, in the Côte-d'Or department, Ringo is RTE's first experimental site for the automated management of large-scale electricity storage. Over a year after its announcement, the experiment, a world's first, will test the automatic management of surplus renewable electricity.

"The experiment we have launched today with RTE is a fundamental step towards achieving a zero-emissions society by 2050, a goal Europe is committed to reaching. To achieve this, more electricity will have to be produced which is why it will be necessary to improve energy management by modulating production and consumption. Ringo will allow us to acquire the knowledge and experience needed to overcome this challenge. We are proud that RTE has chosen us as a partner in this highly innovative project. A collaboration that confirms our world leadership in renewable energy battery storage systems, which incorporate advanced technologies and solutions, offered at the best price and able to guarantee reduced execution times. Thanks to this, we can contribute to realising the vision of an electric and green future” said Dominique Llonch, CEO of Nidec ASI and chairman of Nidec Industrial Solutions.

Nidec Industrial Solutions optimise management of energy flows on the transmission grid. The system makes it possible to better manage the electricity grid, avoiding congestion at times of peak demand. Depending on weather conditions, local solar or wind energy production can increase and exceed the transport capacity of the national electricity grid, resulting in the dispersion of the energy produced. The Ringo system makes it possible to store surplus renewable energy during peaks in production and return the stored energy to the grid as and when needed. This prevents having to build new electric lines and the loss of electricity produced from renewable sources.

The Vingeanne - Jalancourt site, was chosen as the location for one of the experimental batteries with a storage capacity of 12 MW/24MWh, equal to the amount of energy produced by 5 wind turbines or the consumption of 10,000 families.