Siemens Energy and Mitsubishi Electric to develop gas solutions with zero global-warming potential

Created: Tuesday, 08 June 2021 09:11

Siemens Energy and Mitsubishi Electric have signed a MoU to conduct a feasibility study on the joint development of high-voltage switching solutions with zero global-warming potential (GWP) that substitute greenhouse gases with clean air for insulation

Under the terms of the agreement, the companies will research methods to scale up the application of clean air insulation technology to higher voltages. They’ll start with a 245-kV dead-tank circuit breaker that will speed up the availability of climate-neutral high-voltage switching solutions for customers around the globe.

In most of the world's substations, sulfur hexafluoride (SF6) – the most potent greenhouse gas in the world, with a potential for global-warming roughly 23,500 times greater than CO 2 , – is still the insulating gas of choice. Even with a very low number of leakages, the impact on global warming is significant. In light of the drive toward global decarbonization, the demand for alternatives is growing as operators seek future-proof technologies that significantly reduce the carbon footprint of their systems. At the same time, regulations to reduce or prohibit the use of fluorinated gases in the electrical industry are being reviewed and implemented in various parts of the world.

Siemens Energy’s Blue Portfolio offers future-proof and environmentally friendly solutions for high-voltage power transmission. It comprises F-gas-free gas-insulated switchgear, circuit breakers, and instrument transformers. The combination of vacuum switching technology and clean air insulation enables a significant reduction of emissions without any impact on the lifetime of the products.