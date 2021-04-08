Siemens Energy to provide grid stabilisation in Sudan

Created: Thursday, 08 April 2021 07:12

Siemens Energy has won a contract to build grid stabilisation stations in Sudan which will stabilise the grid and ensure a reliable flow of power from Egypt to Sudan

The project will improve supply and enhance the reliability of power across Sudan. Today, only around 60% of the population in Sudan has access to electricity.

This contract will be the first grid stabilisation of scale to be carried out in Sudan and will utilise Siemens Energy’s Static Synchronous Compensator (STATCOM) technology.

STATCOM regulates the transmission variations automatically according to the grid conditions. The solution will strengthen and stabilise the power grid by providing reactive power compensation and dynamic voltage support.

“This project will support growth, jobs and economic transformation,” said Mahmoud Hanafy, vice-president, Siemens Energy Transmission Solutions in the Middle East. “We are proud to contribute to this strategic project which is critical to accelerate energy transition and foster power trade in both countries. The project is also aligned with Siemens Energy’s commitment to accelerate energy access and security in a sustainable and economically sensible way.”

One of the two stations will be built in the capital of the state of Northern Sudan, Dongola. The second station will be built in the town of Merowe, about 330 km north of Sudan’s capital Khartoum, where the Merowe High Dam is located. The Merowe High Dam is one of the largest hydropower projects in Africa.

“This project will help Egypt export reliable power to its neighbour, bringing it closer towards its goal of becoming a regional power hub. We are proud to be part of this endeavour and to help Egypt achieve its goals in the region,” said Emad Ghaly, Siemens Energy Egypt’s managing director.