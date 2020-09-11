Uganda’s Umeme invests US$15.2mn in Mbale city electricity network

Created: Friday, 11 September 2020 06:04

Umeme Limited, Uganda’s power distribution company, has invested US$15.2mn into two major power supply quality and reliability projects in the Mbale Umeme district

The two projects are the US$9.23mnSiti 2 Project and the US$5.99mn Tangshan Mbale Industrial Park Project. Once completed, the two projects are expected to increase the Mbale Umeme district’s electricity supply by 205% from the current 20MW to 61MW.

The Siti 2 project has four major components. The first component includes a 125-km 33kV single circuit double poles line evacuating power from the 16.5 MW Siti 2 Hydro Power Project (HPP) on River Siti in Bukwo District, which is 97% complete.

The second component involves the construction of a switching station and plant house at Umeme’s Mbale existing substation, which is 74% complete. The third phase includes capacitor banks to stabilise power to the Mbale industrial area and is 70% complete. The final component involves wayleaves acquisition and the compensation of 3,242 project affected persons (PAPs), which is 96% complete.