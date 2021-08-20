Valuing long-standing industrial tradition

The Cantoni Group, located in the mining region of Poland, is a pioneer in the production of electric motors

Its products include induction motors recognised globally as safe, reliable and durable, operating in the harshest conditions.

The latest offering from Cantoni Motors is the new series of premium efficiency (IE3) flame proof three-phase squirrel cage motors, designed for the chemical industry.

Such motors are suitable for operation in spaces (zone 1 or 2) where explosive mixtures of combustible gases and steams of liquid with air reckoned group II can occur, classes of the temperature T1....T5.

These motors are certified for group IIC in a complete range (can be used also in case of group IIB and IIA applications). They guarantee high safety level (equipment category 2G) and comply with ATEX directive 2014/34/UE together with harmonised standards IEC 60034-1, IEC 60079-0, IEC 60079-1 and IEC 60079-7.

The company has a wide selection of other explosion proof motors including non-sparking IEC and Class I Div 2 NEMA motors, dust ignition proof IEC and Class II Div 2 NEMA motors, increased safety motors as well as those for the mining industries.

