Wärtsilä signs agreement with Nigerian provider Paras Energy for three power plants

Created: Friday, 09 April 2021 08:21

The technology group Wärtsilä has signed a long-term optimised maintenance agreement covering power plants in three locations, owned by Paras Energy, a 100% privately-owned Nigerian energy provider

The aim of the agreement ensures that the plants continue high levels of availability, reliability and efficiency, while providing important cost predictability for future budgeting purposes.

The plants covered by the five-year agreement are operated with Wärtsilä 34SG gas-fuelled engines, producing a combined total output of approximately 132 MW. On an average connected capacity of some 6.5 kW for each Nigerian home, it represents the annual consumption equivalent of close to 20,300 domestic households.

Yashwant Kumar, managing director of Paras Energy & Natural Resources Ltd, said, “We have worked successfully with Wärtsilä for twelve years, during which time we have developed a strong spirit of mutual respect and trust. Until now we have managed and maintained these plants ourselves, but as we grow and expand our operations we are convinced that Wärtsilä’s professional approach will provide the support needed as we develop our core business.”

Bjorn Ullbro, vice president, Africa & Europe, and Wärtsilä Energy, said, “This tailored agreement will strengthen our long-standing partnership with Paras Energy. It is another example of marrying our world-class expertise and experience with state-of-the-art digital technology to create unparalleled customer value. We are excited and honoured to take this step with an energy thought leader like Paras Energy.”

Availability of the generating assets is, therefore, a key necessity and was a notable factor in the decision to sign the optimised maintenance agreement with Wärtsilä. The agreement has been specifically tailored to meet the needs and growth ambitions of the customer.

The key benefit of the Wärtsilä technology includes flexibility and the ability to quickly adjust the load in response to supply fluctuations from renewable energy sources. Gas engine power plants can be sized to meet the requirements of different needs, such as those of manufacturing industries, cities or local microgrids.