Wärtsilä to enhance power generation facilities at Nigerian food company

Created: Thursday, 29 July 2021 17:28

Wärtsilä will be supplying fuel-flexible dual-fuel engines to improve, and modernise power generation at Flour Mills Nigeria

The company's Lagos-based power plant is needed to ensure sufficient capacity, and a reliable electricity supply around the clock, to meet its food production requirements, and commitments to its customers.

The first order booked in March, comprises a 9-cylinder Wärtsilä 34DF dual-fuel engine generator set, and is an extension to the existing generating capacity.

The second order booked in June, comprises a 12-cylinder Wärtsilä 34DF engine generator set. It is intended to replace an existing inefficient mono-fuel generating asset in the plant, with efficient dual-fuel generating capacity, as a part of Flour Mills Nigeria’s captive power plant modernisation plans. The Wärtsilä engine generator sets will be delivered this year and will become fully operational in early 2022.

The multi-fuel capability of the Wärtsilä engines, which can switch seamlessly from natural gas to liquid fuel mode, while running at full load, facilitates continuous supply of electricity to critical loads in the event of uncertainties in the quality and quantity of the gas supply. In addition to maximising the availability and reliability, this inherent capability provides a valuable hedge against fuel price increases, and lends itself to accommodating future fuel infrastructure developments.

“It is always gratifying to receive repeat orders from a customer, not only because it signifies their satisfaction with our solution, but also because it cements the relationship between our companies. Operational flexibility and efficiency, which are features of the Wärtsilä engines, are becoming key issues in energy production, and are especially relevant for production facilities with a critical need for a reliable electricity supply,” commented Marc Thiriet, director, energy business, Africa West, Wärtsilä.

The Nigerian government’s 30-30-30 vision document for the power sector aims to achieve a capacity of 30,000MW of electricity by the year 2030, with at least 30% being supplied from renewable energy sources. The selection of fast-starting and stopping Wärtsilä engines means that, if the customer has access to solar or wind power in the future, these engine generator sets can provide smart back-up generation, to balance the fluctuating supply from the renewables.