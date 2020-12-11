Absolicon, Ariya Fingery plan solar thermal field with Iberafrica Power in Nairobi

Ariya Finergy has signed a framework agreement with Absolicon to acquire and operate a robotised production line that manufactures Absolicon’s concentrating solar collector T160

The solar collectors have a 76% optical efficiency and produce heat and steam up to 160⁰ Celsius for industrial processes. The framework agreement contains requirements for each time period. Ariya has ordered the first step – a pilot plant of solar collectors delivered directly from Sweden to Nairobi.

“The need for energy is high in African industries, and at the same time, the sun can supply the industry with all the heat needed for the processes. This pilot plant is an important step in delivering a production line to Kenya in 2022,” said Joakim Byström, CEO of Absolicon.

Ariya Finergy is a specialist in clean energy supply to commercial and industrial customers. Ariya is also working on innovative financing solutions. Ariya has served industrial customers in Kenya for the last four years and has the capacity to design and finance installations with concentrated solar collectors.

Iberafrica, one of Kenya’s leading Independent Power Producers (IPPs) with a capacity of 52.5MW, was recently acquired by A.P. Moller Capital as an effective platform for it to invest further in greenfield and brownfield power and energy infrastructure assets in Kenya.

In line with its climate change agenda and ongoing cost management initiatives, Iberafrica has identified the Absolicon T160 Solar Thermal collectors as an ideal solution to offset its carbon footprint and provide much needed process heating for the power plant. Iberafrica is working with Ariya Finergy to make this a reality at the beginning of 2021.

Absolicon has a number of ongoing pilot systems in African countries. During 2020 the company supplied solar collectors to a pilot plant in Kericho, Kenya, to help convert the tea industry to solar heat and to deliver a pilot plant to AB Inbev Brewery in Mozambique.