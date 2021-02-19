B&S Power Holding and SunnyFred Global to facilitate solar PV project in Nigeria

Created: Friday, 19 February 2021 08:36

B&S Power Holding Pte, a Singapore-based renewable energy corporation, and Sunnyfred Global, a Nigerian investment entity, have concluded arrangements in collaboration with other stakeholders and Technical Partners, to design, develop, finance and construct West Africa's largest solar photovoltaic farm in Nigeria

The Ashama 200MW/hr solar PV farm is located on about 304 ha of land in Ashama Village, Aniocha South of Delta State in Nigeria.

According to a statement from Greenplinth Africa, consultants and strategic partners to the project promoters, a media chat and project roadmap presentation would take place on 25 February 2021 by 11am (WAT) at Sheraton Hotel, Lagos, Nigeria. The event with the theme “Sustainable and Affordable Energy Access for Communities in Nigeria” will highlight the importance of the Ashama Solar Photovoltaic Project to the host community, state, the nation and the continent in general.

Distinguished speakers, technical partners and strategic national and international stakeholders would join B&S Power Holding Pte and Sunnyfred Global to present the Ashama 200MW/hr solar PV project to the general public.

According to the World Bank, more than 80 million Nigerians are without access to electricity and millions more suffer from poor service despite efforts by the Federal Government to provide electricity in the country. In Africa, power is inaccessible, unaffordable, and unreliable for most people. This traps people in poverty; students find it difficult to read after dark, clinics cannot refrigerate vaccines and businesses have shorter operating hours.