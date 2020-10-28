GlobalData: Africa and Middle East power plant tenders activity up 14% in Q3 2020

Created: Wednesday, 28 October 2020 04:51

In the Q3 2020, power plant tenders in Africa and Middle East have marked a rise of 14% over the last 12-month average, rising from 36 to 41, according to GlobalData’s power industry tenders database

T&D Equipment stood at first place when compared with other power tender categories in the Middle East and Africa region in the Q3 2020 with 77 tenders and a 31% share, followed by T&D Project with 65 tenders and a 26.2% share and Generation Equipment with 47 tenders and a 19% share during the quarter.

According to GlobalData, the proportion of tenders by category was as follows:

Project Implementation: 27 tenders and a 65.9% share

Consulting & Similar Services: 11 tenders and a 26.8% share

Repair, Maintenance, Upgrade & Others: three tenders and a 7.3% share

Solar is top technology for Middle East and Africa power plant tenders in Q3 2020

In the Middle East and Africa, solar accounted for 30 tenders with a 63.8% share, followed by biopower with five tenders and a 10.6% share and thermal with four tenders and an 8.5% share.

The top issuers of power plant tenders for the quarter in terms of power capacity involved in Middle East and Africa were:

Department of Mineral Resources and Energy: 2,000MW from one tender

Oman Power and Water Procurement (Oman) and The World Bank Group (the USA): 1,000MW from one tender

Electricity Development (Cameroon): 72MW capacity from one tender