Infinity and SunBrush mobil open service base at Africa's largest solar park

Created: Tuesday, 16 February 2021 15:46

SunBrush mobil, a market leader for solar cleaning equipment, and Infinity, the Egyptian solar project developer, have opened a service base at the Benban Solar Park near Aswan, Africa's largest solar power plant

From now on, four Infinity employees will maintain and repair the 24 SunBrush mobil Compact cleaning devices, currently in use at the 1.65GWp Benban Solar Park.

All spare parts on site

In a newly equipped workshop, the team trained by SunBrush mobil can handle any repair and maintenance work. So that the technicians can replace wear parts quickly and easily, SunBrush mobil has built a 100sq m warehouse and equipped it with spare parts. As its exclusive agent, Infinity represents SunBrush mobil throughout Egypt.

“We have put together a powerful team that provides fast and reliable service to our Egyptian customers,” said Franz Ehleuter managing director at SunBrush mobil. In the future, Ehleuter also plans to handle sales in Egypt from Benban.

Desert regions and tracking systems

Since it was founded in 2014, Infinity has been working with the German PV cleaning expert. “The cleaning systems of SunBrush mobil are ideal for desert regions,” explained Marawan Mahmoud, deputy operation and service manager at Infinity.

The Compact and Rapid units sweep sand and dust from solar panels quickly and easily without a drop of water. Wet cleaning is available to remove heavier soiling such as encrusted sand.

In the future, SunBrush mobil has also announced its plans to supply its latest model, the SunBrush mobil TrackFlex - a system ideal for cleaning tracking systems thanks to its adjustable arm to Egypt. Additionally, SunBrush mobil has already sold its systems on the African continent to Algeria, Burkina Faso, Kenya, Morocco, Namibia, Senegal, South Africa and Western Sahara.

