JA Solar launches DeepBlue 3.0 Pro

Created: Tuesday, 22 June 2021 04:04

JA Solar has launched DeepBlue 3.0 Pro, its new generation of high-efficiency module, at the 2021 SNEC exhibition in Shanghai

The product is a new member of the company’s DeepBlue 3.0 product line following the release of DeepBlue 3.0 Light in March, 2021

DeepBlue 3.0 Pro is an upgrade of DeepBlue 3.0. The module size is the same as that of DeepBlue 3.0, and has outstanding advantages such as higher conversion efficiency, excellent power generation capacity, and high reliability. Adopting the new-generation gapless encapsulating technology, the conversion efficiency of DeepBlue 3.0 Pro is as high as 21.7%. The power of the 72-cell type reaches 560W and 78-cell type 605W.

Compared with other high-density packaging technologies, the new-generation gapless encapsulating technology is an optimal solution to achieve ‘zero micro crack’ with unique advanced flexible connection and buffer processing technology of JA Solar combining with optimised packaging materials. The efficiency of the new-generation gapless encapsulating modules can be improved by 0.4% compared with regular modules, and the reliability is consistent with regular modules. Providing products with ‘high quality, high efficiency and low cost’ is the ultimate goal of PV module manufacturers. DeepBlue 3.0 Pro perfectly balances quality, efficiency and cost, providing customers with the best LCOE. It incorporates JA Solar’s product design concept of “reasonable size, reasonable electrical parameters, customer-oriented to achieve optimal LCOE”

Dr. Xinwei Niu, member of the Board and executive president of JA Solar, commented, “We are committed to product development and technology innovation. From DeepBlue 3.0 in 2020 to DeepBlue 3.0 Pro in 2021, we focus on delivering customer value, exploring ways of achieving lower LCOE, and providing high-efficiency and reliable PV products to the market, to accelerate the adoption of solar energy, and enable carbon neutrality.”