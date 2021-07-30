Mammoet supports wind projects in South Africa

Mammoet South Africa, a branch of the global heavy lifting and transport specialists, has supported the construction of the Roggeveld, Garob and Copperton wind farms in South Africa

Contracted by global logistics company Drewes Group, Mammoet’s scope for these projects included the receiving, port handling and transport to laydown area of components for 127 wind turbines. The components, such as nacelles, hubs and blades, ranging in weight up to 105t, and with a length of up to 63 m, were received at the ports of Coega (Port of Ngqura) and Saldanha, and then transported to temporary laydown areas nearby.

The components has to arrive at the laydown area safely, in the right order and at the right time in preparation for further transport to the wind farms. Careful handling of the components along with thorough planning of the laydown area space were key to successful execution of the scope.

Pre-arranged escort vehicles and flagmen accompanied the transport combinations as required by the port authorities. A high level of logistical precision ensured that tower sections, blades and nacelles reached their respective sites as scheduled.

Roggeveld Wind Farm, developed by Building Energy, is a 147MW site, located approximately 20 km north of Matjiesfontein, in the Karoo, on the boundary between the Western and Northern Cape. It will comprise 47 Acciona AW125/3150 and AW125/3000 turbines, generating 613 GWh of green energy yearly.

Garob and Copperton wind farms are situated close to the town of Copperton, within Siyathemba Local Municipality, South Africa’s Northern Cape province. Garob Wind Farm, featuring 46 Acciona AW125/3150 turbines, is operated by Enel Green Power RSA and will collectively supply 140MW to the national grid. Copperton Wind Farm, developed by the independent power producer Elawan, will comprise 34 Acciona AW125/3150 turbines and supply 102MW to the country.

Once in operation, the wind farms are expected to generate over 1000 GWh of clean, green power for South Africa, reducing its reliance on fossil fuels.

Henry Viljoen, manager sales, Mammoet Southern Africa, commented, “We are proud of our part in all three wind farm developments in South Africa, and thereby supporting the country’s commitment to meet both its future energy needs and its climate change objectives. We are always ready to support our customers with our all-encompassing services, providing expertise of managing complex logistics for wind farm projects.”