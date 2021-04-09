Middle East Energy will be held only as a virtual event

Created: Friday, 09 April 2021 09:58

Middle East Energy (MEE) Dubai has confirmed the 2021 edition of the show will now take place only as a virtual event

Starting on 17 May, four focus weeks will address the latest insights, trends and innovation across renewable and clean energy, transmission and distribution, critical and back-up power, and energy consumption and management.

Claudia Konieczna, exhibition director, Middle East Energy, said, “It is important to recognise that Middle East Energy 2021 is still happening, just in an online format. Connecting the industry has never been more important, and we believe that, for MEE, virtual is the best route this year to connect energy professionals from far-reaching corners of the globe.

“Following discussions with our stakeholders and in support of the industry, we have decided to cancel the live and in-person event, which was due to take place from 14-16 June. We will now focus on delivering the online event and returning with the live in-person event in March 2022.”

The virtual event, which underscores Middle East Energy’s commitment to delivering positive networking opportunities for the energy industry, will focus on forging partnerships, providing insights and the ability to source the latest solutions. The platform will connect users with thousands of potential clients, partners and contacts across the energy market. It will include tech talks, interactive roundtables, panel discussions, thought leadership sessions and remote interviews. Networking opportunities will consist of hosted buyer meetings, fireside chats, breakout sessions, personalised meetings, and speed networking sessions.

The event begins with the renewable and clean energy sector week, which will address the opportunities as we transition to cleaner energy sources. Global research from IRENA, highlighted by Middle East Energy, has shown that the total installed renewable energy capacity had reached 2,799GW globally by the end of 2020, and clean energy grew at a rate of 50% in a year.

Specifically in the Middle East, up to 90GW of renewable energy capacity, predominantly solar and wind power, is planned across the MENA region over the next 20 years, with at least US$15bn of solar power projects expected to enter operation in the region in the next five years.

The critical and backup power sector week, which starts on 31 May, will bring together the key players in the global backup power market to highlight the latest technologies and solutions for ensuring power continuity.

With much of the world’s critical infrastructure, from data centres to hospitals and transport, now dependent on digital technologies and processes, the importance of uninterrupted power has never been greater. The week will include representation from key suppliers, including Perkins, Cummins Generator Technologies, Cummins Power Generation, Allam Marine and more.

From the 24 May, the transmission and distribution sector will take centre stage. The virtual week-long networking and technical sessions will provide a platform for manufacturers and distributors from the entire supply chain to meet clients, capture new business and network with the industry, as investments in the sector are expected to grow to US$108bn by 2022.

Rounding out the event, from the 7 June is energy consumption and management, where the focus will be on energy efficiency, smart buildings and transformative lighting systems – which is expected to grow from US$9.4bn in 2020 to US$24.2bn by 2025. The week is geared towards connecting users with the expertise and solutions to manage energy demand, which is increasingly becoming smarter and more efficient.

"Our role is to connect the entire energy ecosystem, and we are confident we will do this through the Middle East Energy virtual event. We have an impressive line-up of industry experts, leading businesses, and networking opportunities to bring the global energy community together,” said Konieczna.

“The UAE government has done an incredible job in ensuring Dubai is open and at the forefront of hosting safe live events, but Middle East Energy is a fully international event and therefore impacted by current global travel disruption. To maximise the event's effectiveness for all stakeholders, we have decided to welcome the international energy community back to the UAE next year. The energy market can expect to see the scale of the live, in-person version that the industry has come to recognise from Middle East Energy when we meet again from 7-9 March 2022, at the Dubai World Trade Centre,” she concluded.

To register for the 2021 virtual event, please click on the following link. To enquire about participating in the 2022 live event, please contact This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.