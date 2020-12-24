Data sharing programme to unlock operational insights about wind turbines

Created: Thursday, 24 December 2020 16:02

A new data sharing programme will allow turbine owners to exchange operational performance data and reduce the data dependency on OEMs, improve analytics and develop a transparent global performance benchmark

The main objective of the project is to unlock operational insights and create an operational turbine performance baseline. Enel, Engie and Equinor have confirmed their participation in this project, and have committed to sharing data from more that 10,000 turbines both onshore and offshore.

The programme is open to any turbine owner, and a significant number of companies are expected to join the project in the coming months. A series of seminars will take place at the beginning of 2021, to enable any interested party to assess opportunities and coordinate platform development efforts.

Mårten Nilsson, CEO of O2OWIND and coordinator of the project said, “This is a truly ambitious programme that will put an end to the OEMs superior position with regards to global performance data. As it is today, only the OEMs can fully harvest the benefits of data analytics and benchmarking, which puts asset owners at a disadvantage.”

Thierry Kalfon, managing director Renewables Global Business Line at ENGIE said, “This data sharing initiative is ground-breaking and an excellent opportunity for cross-industry win-win collaboration." me“We are convinced of the value of data and analytics to improve operational performance. Because in data analytics the quality of the results depends on the quantity of data available, we strongly believe that sharing data between peers will benefit all of us," he added.

By exchanging data on thousands of operating turbines worldwide, wind asset owners will be able to turn insights into tangible advantages, such as improving wind farm operations, as well as improving the success rate of claims related to lower than expected power production.

According to Sverre Trollnes, head of asset management at Equinor, this initiative is particularly relevant in the offshore industry. “Considering the short production series of turbines within offshore wind, sharing data among owners is a necessity to gain better control. We see the O2O Data Sharing Initiative as a new tool to constantly improve our operation, by enabling our lead engineers to exchange with their peers and establish these much needed operational baselines”, he explained.

The complete legal framework of the programme, along with detailed technical description, for which data needs to be shared, and the complete exchange process will be presented at the upcoming industry seminar.