Perdekraal wind farm is ready to complete final grid code compliance tests

Created: Friday, 25 September 2020 06:21

David Maynier, Western Cape minister of finance and economic opportunities, has visited the Perdekraal East Wind Farm in the Western Cape to see the development of this utility-scale renewable energy project

The Perdekraal East Wind Farm commenced construction in June 2018 as a project in the Renewable Energy Independent Power Producer Procurement Programme (REIPPPP) bid window 4, having signed a 20-year power purchase agreement with Eskom.

Significant progress has been made since then and now the turbines at the Perdekraal East Wind Farm are all connected to the Eskom grid. It is ready to complete final grid code compliance tests before going into full commercial operation.

When operational, the wind farm will consist of 48 turbines with a total output of 110MW.

“My visit to the Perdekraal East Wind Farm underlines the urgent need for the minister of mineral resources and energy, Gwede Mantashe, to sign and gazette the final Section 34 Ministerial Determinations which were recently given concurrence by the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa).”

REIPPP bid window 5 and subsequent REIPPPP bid windows would provide a pipeline of projects that would support development of the local supply chain and would not only support green infrastructure and green industrialisation, but also contribute to energy security, job creation and economic growth in the Western Cape.

This is in line with the vision of the Atlantis Special Economic Zone (ASEZ) which is specifically focused on Green Tech and provides the perfect location for companies who are looking to locally manufacture renewable energy component parts. The potential of the ASEZ is already evidenced by the existing anchor investment of Gestamp Renewable Industries who manufacture the wind towers used at the Perdekraal East Wind Farm.