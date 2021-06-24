RP Global and OOLU Solar to launch Westa.Solar in West Africa

Created: Thursday, 24 June 2021 07:39

RP Global, one of the leading renewable energy developer and investor, and OOLU, leader in energy access solutions in West Africa, have announced the launch of Westa.Solar, a commercial and industrial (C&I) solar venture in West Africa, and the deployment of its first solar PPA project in Nigeria

The 500kWp solar installation is set to supply Petrichor Industries with almost a quarter of its energy needs as well as improve its resilience against frequent power outages. It will also enable the company to minimise its reliance on diesel generators, thereby reducing both its overall energy costs and carbon footprint. The project was jointly financed by Westa.Solar and a grant from the UK Foreign & Commonwealth Development Office.

Over the next few years, Westa.Solar intends to develop and implement a large pipeline of C&I solar projects in West Africa, supporting business development and increasing penetration of renewable energies across the country.

Kolawole Akinboye, Westa.Solar Nigeria country manager, explained, “Our solar hybrid systems are a great solution for businesses with high energy needs. Ranging from 50kW to 5MW, our systems are fully customised to meet client demand. By providing a reliable supply at a competitive price we offer greater financial predictability and contribute to decarbonising the Nigerian energy mix.”