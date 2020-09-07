Sharp partners with innoVent for photovoltaic projects

Created: Monday, 07 September 2020 10:10

Sharp Energy Solutions Europe, one of the world’s largest photovoltaic manufacturers, has partnered with wind project developer innoVent Planungs GmbH & Co. KG for photovoltaic projects-business

The two companies will work together more closely on this future project development. They aim to develop partnership-based free-field photovoltaic project rights up through construction readiness.

The collaboration includes “EEG”-eligible projects developed up to 10MWp. One particular focus is on projects involving power purchase agreements (PPA) of 100MWp and larger. As part of the collaboration, Sharp and innoVent plan to develop, implement and sell a volume of several hundred MWp.

Sharp will bring over 60 years of experience in the photovoltaic business, particularly in technical planning, and has extensive expertise in the area of project development of free-field PV systems. Sharp will be responsible for project implementation (EPC) and has an extensive network of investors available to sell turnkey projects.

innoVent will provide its expertise in public-law project development services, such as on-site communication, securing land use rights and procuring building land use and planning permissions.

This strategic partnership will allow Sharp to expand its project development capacities for large PV free-field systems in Germany.

Klaus Kiessling, manager sales development Sharp Energy Solutions Europe, said, “Our strategic direction envisions a massive expansion of the project business. Together with partners, we will plan, build and sell large PV projects.

“By working together, our partners will benefit from the advantages that we, as module supplier, can contribute to our partnerships: direct access to production capacity and financial participation are just two examples. What we particularly like about our previous collaboration with innoVent is that the work is carried out rapidly and is outcome-oriented. innoVent is continuing to work successfully on projects despite the COVID-19 pandemic.”